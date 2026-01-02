Britney Spears puts past anger toward ex Kevin Federline aside to reconnect with her sons

Britney Spears is reportedly making a conscious effort to move beyond lingering resentment toward her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with one clear priority in mind: rebuilding her relationship with her sons.

The 44-year-old pop star shares two children with Federline, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19. Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007, a turbulent period that has continued to shape their relationship long after their divorce.

According to an insider who spoke with Radar Online, Britney is trying not to dwell on her negative feelings toward Federline, now 47, as she works to reconnect with her sons following years of estrangement. The source said the singer understands how fragile the situation is and does not want unresolved anger to interfere with what she has regained.

For the Princess of Pop, “the chance to be back in touch is precious. She’s very grateful that they’re speaking to her,” the insider said, describing Britney’s current mindset as cautious but hopeful.

The renewed communication between Britney and her sons comes in the wake of Kevin Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, which reignited old wounds. In the book, Federline made headlines after detailing what he described as troubling behavior during their marriage, including allegations involving drug use and concerns about their future together at the time.

Britney has publicly rejected those claims. She dismissed the accusations as “lies” and “gaslighting,” making it clear she does not agree with Federline’s portrayal of their past. Still, those close to her say she is trying not to let the fallout from the book derail the progress she has made with Sean and Jayden.

Despite the pain stirred up by the memoir, the insider said Britney is intentionally choosing a different approach now. “Britney doesn’t want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things. She’s doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side,” the source explained.

Those close to the singer say her focus is firmly on healing and rebuilding trust with her children rather than reopening old conflicts. After years of distance and emotional strain, even small steps forward matter to her.

While the relationship with Federline remains complicated, sources suggest Britney sees her connection with her sons as worth any personal discomfort. For now, she appears determined to protect that bond, choosing reconciliation over resentment as she navigates a delicate new chapter with Sean and Jayden.

