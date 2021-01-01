Van Jones Gushing Raises Some Very Important Questions Over Kim Kardashian’s Legal Prowess

Rumors have extended to circle back to the opportunity that the reality star is seeing CNN political contributor Van Jones since Kim Kardashian split with husband Kanye West.

The TV pundit positively didn’t squash any of those stories after his recent publication on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he extensively admired her about her legal prowess.

He started by explaining to DeGeneres that Skims originator wanted to attempt a career in law because “she has used her platform to help people behind bars” and of course, “her dad was a lawyer.”

After then he began to lay it on really thick, which makes us wonder there are so many chances that there’s something more going on behind the scenes?

“And so, she decided once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain she hasn’t let up,” he stayed on saying.

“So, I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

Since she apprenticed with him and makes an appearance in Jones’s documentary, he absolutely would know about her work ethic. The First Step, about criminal justice enhancement.

So, it could easily be a friendly working relationship, however, according to her current single status, Jones could be a great passionate partner given their mutual gains.

That none of both can change. The original dating reports heated up in January amid the divorce announcement from West, but then Twitter plunged into the fray in April by weighing in on the legal love-match opportunity. “Van Jones is a good choice.

A smart stable guy. He’s a good guy and he has his own money,” one account chimed in. “You would make a nice couple.” Although according to momager Kris Jenner, her daughter’s passion right now is stringently for the books.

“Kim is focusing on her legal studies,” she said in April on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “She’s trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day.”