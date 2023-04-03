Page Six has confirmed that Wendy Williams is selling off her personal items from her NYC townhouse. The former host of a daytime talk show was rumoured to have informed friends that she was planning to relocate to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, but a source tells us that she won’t actually do it.

She asked “The Real Real” how to sell her belongings, but I don’t believe she’s genuinely relocating to Los Angeles, an insider exclusively revealed to Page Six. She appears to be really ill.

According to Williams’ representative Shawn Zanotti, “Wendy is getting rid of goods for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year.” “Wendy wants new things because this is a fresh chapter for her. Wendy is no different from the rest of the world in doing this move.

Her famous purple chair, which viewers have grown to love during her contentious “Hot Topics” segment, is one of the numerous objects from her $3 million penthouse residence that are up for auction, according to the Sun.

The publication claims that further items include her furniture and other quirky pieces of home décor that were shown during lockdown when she taped her show at her house. The 58-year-old previously hinted that she has a few projects in the works, including a potential reality show.

Contrary to a recent rumour to the contrary, the star’s highly anticipated podcast has not been postponed before it launches, Page Six recently revealed.

“We continue to work on a number of projects in the background. According to Williams’ spokesman Shawn Zanotti, the podcast has not been formally cancelled.

The TV actress has had a difficult few months since returning to treatment for substance misuse in September 2022, Page Six said at the time. She claimed to be “better than ever” following nearly two months of treatment in an unidentified facility.