Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles attended a Commonwealth Day ceremony yesterday, at Westminster Abbey. But all eyes were on Camilla, who was struggling to keep her hat on the windy street. Body language expert Darren Stanton confirmed exclusively to Entertainment Daily! that Camilla was “concerned” and “embarrassed” over the near-mishap.

Body language expert Darren Stanton reported on behalf of Betfair Bingo that Camilla had “had difficulty maintaining composure” when the wind tried to take her hat. The body language expert also claimed that Camilla “masked her emotions” of embarrassment with a “fake smile”. She flashed a brief look of embarrassment, before masking her emotions.

He shared: “As Camilla entered the church with King Charles, she was having great difficulty maintaining her composure as the wind seemed to be intent on taking her hat. “While she didn’t appear annoyed over the situation, she seemed concerned over her hat potentially blowing away in the wind.”

Darren added: “She flashed a brief look of embarrassment, before masking her emotions with a fake smile.” Camilla was eventually allowed to keep her bright blue hat before attending the Commonwealth Day service. Commonwealth Day has been observed every year since the 1970s, usually on the second Monday of March.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The service honors the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries, of which King Charles is now the leader. In his first Commonwealth Day speech since becoming king, the King paid tribute to his late mother, the Queen, during yesterday’s service.

He said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, the late Queen — a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life.”

The King added: “The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. “Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition, its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold.”

The attendance of Charles and Camilla at the Commonwealth Day service follows a recent loss in the Queen Consort’s family. She was said to be “devastated” at the death of her brother-in-law Simon Elliot.

He was married to her sister, Annabel, for 50 years until passing away earlier this month at the age of 82. His funeral is expected to take place later this month in Stourpaine, Dorset. It’s unclear whether the Queen Consort will attend the funeral because she has upcoming trips to France and Germany.