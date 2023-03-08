Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Their Rumored Relationship By kissing At A Paris Fashion Week Event!

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but there is still love in the air, and seeing people fall in love warms our hearts. Last night, at a Paris Fashion Week event, American singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga confirmed their love for each other in the most romantic way possible. The two couldn’t hide their joy, which was visible on their faces. Scroll down to learn more about the adorable gestures!

Avril was previously engaged to another singer and songwriter, Mod Sun, for those who are oblivious. However, Avril reportedly called off their engagement, which shocked the songwriter. The couple dated for approximately two years before splitting up.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Scafer party, according to several media outlets, including Page Six. The rapper allegedly wrapped one arm around Lavigne’s neck while the other grabbed the bottom of her face. They showed their love for one another by kissing in front of others. They didn’t seem to care about the others as they completely immersed themselves in one another.

According to the report, Avril Lavigne and Tyga are completely smitten with one another. Prior to their PDA, the couple sat in the front row of Ottolinger’s show, whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears frequently. They were also seen walking hand in hand and seemed so much in love that it showed on their faces.. Twitter is swarming with images of lovebirds, take a look:

Avril Lavigne y Tyga ya no esconden su amor y se besan en público pic.twitter.com/VnN3e3rIVd — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 7, 2023

Avril and Tyga were also seen together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party last week. They were also spotted on a couple of dates, according to reports. They appear to have finally reached the point where they can share the news with the rest of the world and their fans. And we couldn’t be happier for them.