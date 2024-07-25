“Gotta Be a Better Teammate” Travis Kelce Intervenes in Chiefs Training Camp Scuffle

Travis Kelce found himself in a bit of a kerfuffle this week while training with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in preparation for the upcoming NFL season.

During a practice session at Missouri Western State University on Wednesday, June 24, Kelce had to step in to address some unsportsmanlike behavior between two players on the field, told Page Six.

New video footage obtained by KC Sports Network shows defensive end George Karlaftis delivering an overly aggressive tackle on teammate Kadarius Toney. The 25-year-old wide receiver was thrown onto the turf as a result of the tackle. In response, Toney stood up and threw the football at Karlaftis, clearly expressing his displeasure with the play.

Kelce, 34, quickly intervened by running over to Karlaftis, giving him a swift shove to the chest. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend appeared to exchange some heated words with his teammate, while other players gathered around to diffuse the tense situation.

This isn’t the first time Kelce has found himself during training camp confrontations. Last year, he admitted to getting into several altercations with teammates, even publicly apologizing for “throwing hands” during practice.

“I was pretty fired up,” Kelce previously admitted about his 2023 training camp disputes. He later took to social media to express regret, writing on X, “Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader…plain and simple.”

Despite the tension, some members of the Chiefs Kingdom view Kelce’s fiery energy as a positive sign for the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

“Last time Kelce got into a fight they won the Super Bowl,” one fan account noted, referencing the Chiefs’ most recent championship season.

“This what we want. Killa Trav fighting at camp last season. Super Bowl win,” another fan wrote, adding, “Let’s go boys.”

Kelce’s leadership and intensity on the field continue to be focal points for the Chiefs as they gear up for another potentially successful season. His ability to balance passion with teamwork will be crucial as the team strives for another Super Bowl victory.