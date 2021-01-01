Marcus Rashford holds ‘surreal’ Zoom call with Barack Obama

The Manchester United star says he “enjoyed every minute” of his virtual chat with former President Barack Obama.

Marcus Rashford has had a Zoom call with Barack Obama, describing the experience as “surreal”.

The 23-year-old footballer met virtually with the former president and the pair bonded over their shared experiences of being raised by single mothers and wanting to make an impact on society.

Rashford, who has been an outspoken champion for tackling child food poverty, joked about holding the call with Mr Obama while “sitting in my kitchen in Manchester”.

The discussion, organised by Penguin Books, focused on giving back to your local community and the positive impact of reading – another cause that Rashford has supported for children.

“It’s quite surreal, isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to President Obama. But, immediately, he made me feel at ease,” the young footballer said.

“It wasn’t long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today – adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen.”