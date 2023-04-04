Kate Middleton Was Upset That Prince William Didn’t “Stick Up for Her More” Following ‘Spare’

Prince Harry took a few swipes at his once-beloved sister-in-law Kate Middleton in his explosive book, Spare, and allegedly the Princess of Wales is unhappy that her husband, Prince William Harry’s elder brother and the brunt of his critique in his tell-all, didn’t stick up for her more.

OK reports that Spare “took a toll on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship,” and “she’s grown increasingly upset that her husband hasn’t snapped back at his brother.” “Kate felt William should stick up for her more,” a source said. “Yet William and the Palace thought that saying nothing was best.”

In his memoir, Harry claimed that Kate made his wife, Meghan Markle, cry during a fight previous to their 2018 wedding; he also claimed that both William and Kate found Harry’s Nazi costume controversy amusing.

According to royal reporter Tom Quinn, the Prince and Princess of Wales argue frequently, but only behind closed doors.

“Someone at the Palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other,” Quinn said. “But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also.

But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [Palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.” Quinn said that, despite the “shouting” matches, Kate is always able to smooth things over with William.

“Kate is very much the calm one,” he said. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”

An additional source said “Kate has a way of de-escalating things with her Zen-like presence. When William and Kate got married, they took their vows to heart. They are proud of their marriage, and they both want to see it last.”