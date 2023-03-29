iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

One of the biggest nights for music is here! The 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022.

Hosted by four-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Lenny Kravitz, the live broadcast will also give viewers a peek at some of the upcoming hits of 2023 with performances by Kravitz, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long and Cody Johnson to name a few of the stellar talents taking part tonight.

Awards in categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year and more will be presented by talented performers including LL Cool J, Cher, Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Vella Lovell and Zach Braff among others.

The two-hour event will be broadcast on FOX stations at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 27 live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But before music’s A-list talent takes the stage, they will be parading down the red carpet showing off their to-die-for fashions. Launch the gallery for a look at who wore what.