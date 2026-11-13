Shakira responds to Abdul El-Sayed’s ‘Shakira Law’ joke after election victory speech in Michigan

Colombian singer Shakira has joined the conversation surrounding Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed after delivering a witty response to his joke about introducing “Shakira law”.

El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, faced Islamophobic attacks during his campaign, including false claims from Republicans that he intended to introduce Sharia law.

He will become the first Muslim senator in US history when he takes office in January.

Addressing the allegations during his election victory speech, El-Sayed turned the criticism into a joke, saying: “No one is trying to push Sharia law on anyone, but there is Shakira law. And Shakira law has one commandment: that the hips don’t lie”.

The remark, accompanied by a playful hip movement, was shared in a video on his campaign team’s official Instagram account.

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Shakira responded to U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, explaining the meaning of Shakira Law:



“Finally, a law my hips can agree with! Habibi, think you can get it through Congress? 💃🏽” pic.twitter.com/x0JaovbijH — shakirastuff (@shakira_stuff) November 12, 2026

Shakira herself subsequently joined in, leaving a comment that quickly attracted attention.

“Finally, a law my hips can agree with! Habibi, think you can get it through Congress?” the singer wrote.

Her response prompted an enthusiastic reaction from social media users, with many praising the exchange and El-Sayed’s sense of humour.

One commenter described the remark as “such a dad joke”, while another suggested that everyone should “implement this law whenever wherever queen”.

Others praised the politician’s ability to handle political controversy with humour, with one user commenting: “Whatever your political views on Abdul El-Sayed, there’s no denying he knows how to handle a moment with the press. Quick, witty, memorable.”

The exchange has turned El-Sayed’s campaign punchline into an unexpected viral moment, with Shakira adding her own unmistakable stamp of approval.