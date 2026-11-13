Kim Kardashian faces scrutiny over SKIMS Israel ties after Lewis Hamilton’s Gaza visit

Kim Kardashian is facing renewed criticism over her business interests in Israel and political connections after boyfriend Lewis Hamilton publicly condemned the genocide in Gaza following a visit to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.

The 7-time Formula 1 world champion travelled to Egypt on November 10, 2026, where he visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in El-Arish and met humanitarian workers involved in preparing aid deliveries for Gaza.

In an Instagram statement published on November 11, Hamilton wrote: “The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza are appalling.”

He also described the situation as an injustice and demanded that humanitarian supplies be allowed into the territory.

“Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and let the aid trucks in. No excuse,” he added.

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Hamilton’s comments prompted social media users to scrutinise Kardashian’s association with Israel, particularly her shapewear brand SKIMS, which entered the Israeli market in November 2025 through a partnership with retail group Irani Corp.

Criticism has also resurfaced over a reported private SKIMS shopping event in Los Angeles involving daughters of Israeli soldiers, organised in connection with Hagiborim, an organisation supporting children of fallen or injured IDF personnel.

Kardashian’s longstanding friendship with Ivanka Trump and previous social media interactions involving Melania Trump have also attracted renewed attention.

However, she has never formally endorsed Donald Trump and previously supported Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

The contrast between Hamilton’s outspoken advocacy and Kardashian’s commercial and social connections has fuelled debate about their relationship.

One Reddit user summed up the discussion by asking: “Can two people be in a relationship when they have such different world views?”

While some critics have questioned whether their public positions are compatible, others argue that partners do not necessarily share identical political beliefs.

The controversy has also reignited wider conversations about celebrity activism, corporate responsibility and whether public figures should be judged by their own statements or the associations surrounding them.