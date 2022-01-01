Meghan and Prince Harry called an emergency meeting after Netflix cancel the animated series

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry were “deeply concerned” following a decision taken by Netflix, it has been claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shocked by Netflix’s decision to cancel Archewell Productions’ first animated series, Pearl, as part of a larger cost-cutting move, according to reports.

According to an Archewell insider, Meghan and Harry called an “all-hands meeting” in the aftermath of the cancellation, which was announced in May.

According to the Express reported, The Ankle, the source said: “Harry and Meghan called an all-hands meeting. They were deeply concerned about the optics of this. Meghan wanted to talk to Ted [Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix].” Another source denied the meeting had a 911-emergency tone.

Pearl was one of two projects announced last year by Archewell Productions, Meghan and Harry’s production powerhouse dedicated to creating Netflix content.

Following the cancellation, which was announced in response to a drop in subscribers noted by the streaming giant, the Duke, and Duchess’ organization is still working on a docu-series called Heart of Invictus, which will focus on Invictus Games athletes preparing for the Games, which took place in April, as well as the ethos of the tournament launched by the Duke in 2014 and the power of sports and community.

Meghan and Harry announced in early September 2020 that they had signed a deal with the streaming giant, but they have yet to release a finished product.