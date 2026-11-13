Michigan mom allegedly ignored medical advice before her son died

A Michigan mother who allegedly failed to provide medical care for her 4-year-old son, who died after having a seizure, is headed for trial.

Latoya Washington, 38, is out of custody after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, Curtis Washington.

Police responded to the French Quarter Apartments in Southfield, Michigan, on Jan. 25, 2025, after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. After Curtis arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. But as police looked into the child’s death, they discovered that Washington had taken him to the hospital for seizures two days earlier.

According to The Detroit News, Medical staff told police that they gave Washington anti-seizure medications, but instead of keeping Curtis at the hospital, Washington brought him home.

Police said Curtis continued to have seizures in the days leading up to his death because his mother did not give the prescribed medication that was meant to prevent seizures, nor did she give Curtis the rescue medication that he could have taken while having a seizure. Prosecutors said that Curtis’ death was the result of Washington’s gross negligence and her failure to provide adequate medical care.

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Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said at the time of Curtis’ death, “This case is a heartbreaking reminder that children, especially those with medical conditions, depend entirely on the adults responsible for their care.

Parents and caregivers must take medical concerns seriously, follow treatment plans, and seek immediate medical attention when a child’s condition worsens. A vulnerable child cannot advocate for themselves, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being.”

According to online court records, Washington’s case was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court, where she will prepare for trial. Washington is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Nov. 18.

Washington has been out of custody since posting a $20,000 personal bond. She was released on the condition that she wear a GPS monitor. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.