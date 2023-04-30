How Sasha Obama Went Against Her Parents’ Wishes After Leaving The White House

Sasha Obama, at 7 years old, had just begun her first year of elementary school in 2008 when Barack Obama won the presidency.10-year-old Malia Obama was her sister. Sasha was 15 and Malia was 18 when President Obama departed the White House in 2017.

By their standards, Malia and Sasha Obama have readapted to everyday life. While Malia has already completed her studies at Harvard and begun her career as a TV writer. Sasha is now pursuing her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California while still in college.

The Obama sisters naturally matured into young adults and lived life to the fullest, which sometimes drew criticism. According to Bustle, Barbara and Jenna Bush, daughters of former president George Bush, penned a letter advising Sasha and Malia to enjoy their youth despite the media’s obsession with their decisions.

Have fun at college. We did, as the majority of the world is aware,” they said, invoking their own experiences (via The Time). “Those who criticize you don’t love you, so their opinions shouldn’t matter.”Fortunately, neither Sasha nor Malia has ever been a part of a major incident that would legitimately bring dishonor to their family or themselves.

Having said that, Sasha did once accomplish something that her very strong parents had previously forbade her from doing (as do all younger siblings). Over the years, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have told countless hilarious tales about their two children. The former president previously discussed his and Michelle’s plan of action for when their girls decide to get tattoos in 2013.

According to Obama on “Today” (via Reuters), “We’ve told the girls that if you guys ever decide you’re going to get a tattoo, then mommy and I will get the exact same tattoo, in the same place, and we’ll go on YouTube and show it off as a family tattoo.” “Our hope is that might dissuade them from thinking that somehow, that’s a good way to rebel.”

Sasha Obama has openly accepted a little amount of permanent ink, thus it seems as if their warnings weren’t sufficiently intimidating. The Daily Mail published images of Sasha’s ostensibly recent hot air balloon tattoo on the back of her left arm back in October. Her left elbow is just above the medium-sized tattoo, which is uncolored and has a strong black outline.

It also seems to lack any subtitles, whether they be heartfelt or not. In essence, it’s about the most subdued tattoo one could have and the greatest option for a former first daughter. The good news is that it doesn’t seem like Sasha Obama’s parents are upset with her tattoo. Michelle Obama announced that she had changed her mind regarding the subject during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in December.

The former First Lady observed that “most kids who have tattoos and piercings have long nails; their value system is about individuality.” ” In the words of the “American Grown” author, “My generation, tattoos meant something totally different.” Ah, to have a mom who is understanding! Given that Malia doesn’t have any obvious tattoos, Sasha is probably the only Obama kid to have sat in a tattoo chair. Of course, Malia could decide otherwise in the future. Barack and Michelle are also tattoo-free, despite the fact that the former president almost got inked in another way.

When J.R. Smith visited the White House in 2016, then-President Obama made fun of him for always being shirtless. Obama said, “J.R. Smith’s shirt has shown up,” according to Bleacher Report. “I wasn’t certain that it would show up today. Thank you for coming. You make a great shirt. Later, according to ESPN, Smith was very close to giving the President a shirt made up of his tattoos, but he decided against it.