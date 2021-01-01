Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Valentina on Her Birthday

Salma Hayek is showering her daughter with love on her birthday. The Grown Ups actress, 55, marked her daughter Valentina’s 14th birthday with a special Instagram tribute on Tuesday. In celebration of her daughter’s special day, the actress shared a rare picture of the teenager with a sweet message.

Hayek and Valentina are seen looking fondly at one another in front of the gorgeous dawn in the photo.

“My precious girl, you are everything to me,” Hayek writes, also sharing the caption in Spanish. “Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light, Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU,” she captioned the picture. However, Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault have a daughter named Valentina Paloma, whom she married in 2009. She is also the stepmother of Augustin “Augie” James, the son of Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Check out her post here:

However, Hayek offered followers a peek inside her mixed family last month when she posted a picture of herself with Augie on a family trip. The candid photo showed the actress and Augie laughing as they sat on a boat together. In the background of the photo, Hayek’s friend and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, whose family had joined her on her holiday, can be seen.

“Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!!” Hayek wrote in the caption alongside the hashtags “TGIF” and “Weekend Vibes.” Meanwhile, Linda Evangelista, 56, even showed the duo some love in the comments, replying to Hayek’s post with two heart emojis.