Millie Bobby Brown Shut Down This 20-Year-Old Claiming He ‘Groomed’ Her

After TikTok personality, Hunter Ecimovic’s vile and disturbing comments on Instagram Live on Monday, Millie Bobby Brown’s team is responding in force.

Ecimovic, better known as Hunter Echo, is a 20-year-old Los Angeles-based social media “star” who claimed he “groomed” the Stranger Things actress when she was 16, lived with her for eight months, and gave graphic details about their alleged sex life as his friends laughed. On Tuesday, Brown’s representatives released a statement to E! News condemning the “dishonest” remarks.

“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive, and hateful,” the message read.

Read Also: Millie Bobby Brown Is All Set To Play Princess Elodie In Netflix’s Next Plus There’s A Surprise!

“Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

Ecimovic’s Instagram account has since been deactivated and he has not publicly responded to the statement from Brown’s team.

However, in the Instagram Live video, he did respond to commenters who were appalled at what he was saying about Brown and how he claimed to have groomed the star and to have had sexual relations with her when she was underage.

“There’s no lawsuit at all,” he said in the footage. “I was living in Millie’s house for eight months. How the f–k is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything…I will never apologize — I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for.”

Ecimovic may want to consult a lawyer and better verse himself on statutory rape laws in the United States — or better yet, just stop talking.

In most states, a minor under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to any sexual contact with another person over the age of 18. This is true in California, where it seems likely Ecimovic’s alleged grooming occurred.

Furthermore, any man bragging about “grooming” a girl or woman and talking about explicit sex acts on Instagram is a total piece of sh*t.

Let’s hope he gets a lesson in how to be a better human being and decides to use his social media platforms for good in the future — if he has them at all.