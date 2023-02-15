Rita Ora decided not to take husband Taika Waititi’s surname following secret marriage: ‘I still just go by Rita Ora’

Last year, the rumor mill was alight with rumors that the couple had secretly married after around a year together. Taika was seen wearing what seemed to be a wedding band on his ring finger, while anonymous sources maintained the reports were true.

As it turns out, the speculation was true; however, one piece of information that was circulated at the time has subsequently been refuted by musician Rita according to the People.

Despite reports last year, she told Live With Kelly and Ryan this week that she has not taken her husband’s surname. ‘I still just go by Rita Ora,’ she confirmed, after being asked if she now goes by ‘Ora-Waititi’.

She added it has ‘been such a whirlwind, the whole experience’. The pop star, who has just released a new track called You Only Love Me, is now on tour in the United States, and she just showed off her wedding ring on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

(Getty)

She joked: ‘You know, it’s my first time showing my ring, but because I love you and I feel like you’re part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night… is that creepy?’ Rita told Heart Breakfast about their intimate wedding day: ‘It was perfect. It was exactly as I wanted it.

‘It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting!’ She promised fans looking for a big star-studded bash: ‘One day I will throw a big party.’

In June, it was reported that the couple was planning to marry, with sources claiming that they wanted to have an intimate wedding ceremony this year, followed by a bigger celebration later.

The couple started dating in March 2021 and made their red carpet debut that August, cuddling together at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad.

While Rita and Taika kept their love quiet at first, they have been more open about their romance in recent months, happily packing on the PDA in public.