7 Homemade Face Masks for Oily Skin

Oily skin can make a beautiful face look grimy and dull. Although there are numerous face masks and scrubs available in the market ideal for oily skin, it is both an expensive and unsafe way of experimenting. Instead, you can improve your skin in the safest, most affordable, and efficient of ways when you use homemade products.

Here are some proven homemade face masks for oily skin.

1. Egg whites and honey

Both ingredients are always available in most kitchens and have a miracle solution for many skin and hair problems. Take one egg white and beat until foamy. Add one teaspoon of honey and oatmeal each to egg white. Apply this mixture to the face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes before rinsing off with a cloth soaked in warm water. Interestingly, this face mask helps dry skin as well.

2. Cucumber and egg whites

Oily skin is always prone to grime, clogged pores, and blackheads. So, to do a deep cleanse, use this homemade face mask. Mix one teaspoon of cucumber juice with one egg white, a dash of lemon juice, and half a teaspoon of clay to form a smooth paste. Apply on the face and make sure you avoid the eye area. Leave for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. Do this routine once a week and in the evening, since lemon has a tendency to make skin sensitive when there is contact with sunlight.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Mix apple cider vinegar and water in equal parts. Gently rub the solution on your face. Let it dry before you rinse. Apple cider vinegar helps in closing the pores and giving you an instant freshness to your face.

4. Orange and honey

It is a known fact that oranges are loaded with Vitamin C. This nature’s product is bountiful and promotes healthy skin. Mix the juice of one orange with some honey to make a paste. Apply the mixture all over the face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water. This face mask for oily skin refreshes relaxes and offers a radiant look.

5. Honey and banana

For gently exfoliating dead skin cells and nourishing and hydrating skin, mix 3 tablespoons banana, 1 teaspoon honey, and a dash of lemon juice to form a smooth paste. Rinse off with cool water. Use the mask once a week.

6. Green tea and aloe vera

If you want a homemade face mask for oily skin that can absorb excess oil, reduce the formation of acne, soften skin and enhance elasticity, you should make a concoction of these ingredients. Mix 2 teaspoons green tea, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel, and 2 teaspoon clay. Apply the paste on the face and neck and leave for 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water. Use the mask twice a week for excellent results.

7. Apple, lemon, sage and rosemary

Boil an apple till it becomes soft. Mash it well after deseeding it. Add a few drops of lemon juice, half a teaspoon of sage, and rosemary each. Blend them together until they form a smooth paste. Apply on face and neck, leave for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. Besides cleansing and nourishing, this face mask says goodbye to acne and other blemishes.

Homemade face masks are always the safest and best for oily skin or any skin type. Experience the goodness of simple and natural ingredients today.