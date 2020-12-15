Jesy Nelson breaks her silence about why she’s leaving Little Mix

After a sudden decline in health Jesy Nelson was announced in November that she would be taking an extended break from Little Mix, she has now departed from the band entirely.

Her bandmates shared a news regarding this on Monday remembering the ‘amazing’ nine years the gals enjoyed together.

Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne shared how they are ‘fully supportive’ of Jesy’s decision but assured fans that they were ‘not ready for it to be over’ yet.

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

Tweeting the news, the band shared: ‘After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

‘We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

‘We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx’

The news of Jesy’s departure comes less than 24 hours after the remaining bandmates performed on the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals results show.

Fans reacted to the news by sharing their upset but also thanking Jesy for all her years of entertaining in the girlband.

One message of support read, ‘All that I can say it’s thank You Jesy for all these years!!!! We really gonna miss You!!! Argentina loves You and support You!!’

Another read, ‘Thank you Jesy for helping me learn to love myself.’