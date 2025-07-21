Mom begs for justice after son, a congressional intern, is shot dead in D.C.

A grieving mother is calling on authorities to catch the people responsible for her son’s tragic death, warning other parents that this type of violence can happen to any child.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old student from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was shot on June 30 around 10:28 p.m. in Washington, D.C. He tragically died on July 1. The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest, according to police. Along with Tarpinian-Jachym, a 16-year-old male and an adult female were also injured but survived the attack. At the time of writing, no suspects have been arrested.

Authorities believe the shooting was random and not aimed directly at Tarpinian-Jachym, as several individuals reportedly exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people that included him. “Eric was not the intended target,” investigators said.

Tamara Jachym, Eric’s heartbroken mother, spoke to Fox News Digital, urging police to bring the perpetrators to justice because, as she warned, “they will do it again.” She described the shooting as “a serious crime” and noted that it happened just a mile from the White House. “This isn’t a joke,” she said, adding that it was a harsh reminder of the rising violence in the area, referring to a deadly shooting on the 4th of July weekend where 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle was killed.

Jachym also made it clear that she believes the mayor needs to take stronger action to prevent such crimes. She reflected on her son’s sense of security before his death, saying, “I think Eric felt safe. It was early at night. He was in a decent area, and this happened. It’s a shame.”

Eric’s killing marked the 85th homicide in Washington, D.C., at that point in 2025. “And now we have an 86,” Jachym added, referring to the rising number of violent deaths in the city. As of now, 91 people have been killed in D.C. this year.

Tamara went on to describe her son as “a very kind, sweet, compassionate young man” who was loved by everyone he met. “He was kind to everybody. He loved the animals. He loved to fish. He was just a really special boy,” she said, adding that Eric adored Washington, D.C. “He loved to walk around the streets. He loved to walk to the Wharf and go out to eat. He loved the people in D.C.”

Eric was an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., who shared his condolences in a statement. “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Estes said. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

Eric had been preparing to return to the University of Massachusetts Amherst for his senior year, where he was majoring in finance and minoring in political science.

The FBI is now assisting the Metropolitan Police Department with its investigation. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed they are aware of the incident and are actively working with local law enforcement.