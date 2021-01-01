Prince Harry Trashed His Family Knowing They Were Forbidden To Respond

British royal family news shows that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle decided to trash talk his family to Oprah Winfrey and the world in March, knowing that the monarchy could not talk back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned the world when they aired their dirty laundry in a gripe fest that went on for 90 minutes.

According to Express, Harry and Meghan weren’t concerned with the royal family issuing a response or refuting them because they simply cannot speak about such things.

Royal Family News – The Markle’s Bullied His Family

Royal expert Katie Nicholl talked about the shameless pair in a recent documentary titled “Harry and Meghan: 3 Troubled Years.” According to her, the couple knew that the royal family was restricted in what they could say back to them.

The damage really has been long term. I think they went into knowing it was going to be very difficult for the Royal Family to have any sort of comeback. They certainly weren’t going to sit down and address every single point and accusation made in the interview,” Nicholl stated.

For instance, Harry whined that his father Prince Charles refused to take his son’s calls after he abandoned the family. Harry sniffed, “There’s a lot to work through, there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurts that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”

Prince Harry’s idea of healing is more rips against his family, done in a subsequent venture with Winfrey and on a podcast among other venues.

Royal Family News – The Markle’s Know His Family Cannot Respond Back

The monarchy was able to issue a terse and limited statement after the interview that said in part: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

When asked by a reporter about his brother’s claims, William stated that the royals are, “very much not a racist family,” but William has not stooped to his brother’s level to throwback mudballs of his own.