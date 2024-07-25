“Kamala IS Brat” How Pop Culture Phenomenon “Brat Summer” Has Entered Politics

This season, pop culture has been dominated by themes of slime green, clubbing, and self-awareness. Now, the concept of “Brat Summer” has found its way into the political arena.

“Kamala IS brat,” pop star Charli XCX declared on social media platform X, following President Biden’s announcement that he would not be running for re-election in 2024 and his subsequent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. This endorsement set the stage for Harris’s campaign to embrace the “Brat” identity, a term popularized by Charli XCX’s album Brat, which was released on June 7.

Harris’s campaign quickly adopted the vibrant green hue and minimalist font from Charli XCX’s album cover as the banner image for its official X account. While Harris herself has yet to publicly acknowledge the wave of Brat memes and fan cams circulating on social media, platforms like X and TikTok are abuzz with Brat-themed content.

By definition, being a brat means to misbehave. Charli XCX’s Brat explores themes of sadness and insecurity in personal choices and friendships, juxtaposed with a celebration of success and a love for partying. This duality defies societal norms that often discourage women from being both openly confident and openly vulnerable.

“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes,” Charli XCX explained in a TikTok video about the term. “Who feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s a brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

While Charli XCX’s reasoning for dubbing Harris as Brat remains unclear, Harris’s infectious laughter and playful remarks have become meme fodder, blending her serious political persona with moments of lightheartedness. This combination has made her a unique figure, both joked about and a serious contender for the presidency—a true Brat-like dichotomy.

Although Brat isn’t the top album of the summer, its influence on pop culture is undeniable. The music video for “360” features renowned party girls like Julia Fox and Chloë Sevigny, along with internet personalities Quenlin Blackwell and Emma Chamberlain. Mainstream celebrities are also drawn to it, with Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones frequently mentioning Brat during their movie promotions and performing the TikTok dance to “Apple.” Kyle MacLachlan even named “Von Dutch,” the lead single from Brat, his song of the summer and shared a photo with Charli XCX.

Harris’s viral moments began even before Biden’s withdrawal from the race. Content creators have made “fancam” edits of her speeches and memorable moments. Unlike Biden’s previous attempt to hire a “meme manager,” Harris’s viral appeal emerged organically, resonating with young voters who often find manufactured content “cringe.”

One particularly viral moment from a 2023 speech contributed to the “coconut-pilled” phenomenon among her supporters, who frequently use palm tree and coconut emojis. “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” Harris remarked. “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

This seemingly nonsensical statement has become a rallying cry for her fans. Now, the Brat identity has joined the mix, with even lawmakers participating. Ryan Long, a 22-year-old college student, created one of the most viral Harris fan cam videos, pairing the vice president with imagery from Brat, further cementing her place in this unique cultural moment.

