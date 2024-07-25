“Pathetic Game Playing” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Upstaging Prince George’s Birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Prince George’s 11th birthday this week, sharing a special photograph taken by his mother, Kate Middleton. However, the joyous occasion was overshadowed by an announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which some royal experts have criticized as a “controlling” move aimed at upstaging the young prince’s milestone.

Just hours after Kate Middleton released the birthday photograph of Prince George, news broke about the Invictus Games, a project founded by Prince Harry in 2014. It was announced that the Games will be held in the UK for the first time since their inception, with Birmingham winning the bid to host the event in 2027, beating out US finalist Washington DC.

Additionally, Meghan Markle was spotted out on a casual dinner date with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Montecito, their hometown in Santa Barbara County, as reported by the Express.

Former GB News host Dan Wootton expressed his disapproval on his Outspoken program, stating, “This is also really terrible. Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George’s lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027”, told The Mirror.

Wootton continued, “It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is. He knew it was George’s birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It’s just pathetic game-playing yet again.”

Royal commentator Angela Levin also criticized the timing of the announcement. “It’s such a shame. I think Meghan likes to do that, we’ve seen that so many times,” Levin said. “Every time the Royal Family do something, she has to do something just before and it’s all carefully controlled. I’ve been told many times she knows exactly what she’s doing, it’s not a mistake, she’s very cautious.”

Levin added, “And Harry I suppose was told this is what he had to do.”

The tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family has been a topic of much discussion, with this latest incident further fueling speculation about their strained relationship. As Prince George’s birthday was meant to be a moment of celebration for the Wales family, the Invictus Games announcement has drawn attention away from the young heir, prompting criticism from royal watchers and commentators alike.