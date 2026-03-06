Lisa Rinna reveals how she really feels about rumors of Harry Hamlin’s affairs

Lisa Rinna is speaking openly about the rumors that have surrounded her marriage to actor Harry Hamlin for years, making it clear that gossip about alleged affairs has never shaken their relationship.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed the topic in her new memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, where she reflects on her nearly three-decade-long marriage to the LA Law actor.

In the book, Rinna acknowledges that speculation about Hamlin’s alleged affairs has circulated online for years. According to her, many of those rumors were clearly meant to stir drama or undermine their marriage.

Despite the constant chatter, Rinna says she has learned not to take it seriously. “The majority of our fans think our conscious coupling is pretty cool, but of course, there are some cave-dwelling internet trolls who live to tear us down and start rumors. I get that. It’s way more fun to see fights than cuddles, ” Lisa wrote.

Over time, Rinna says she has seen countless claims about their relationship surface online. Some of the stories, she noted, were so exaggerated that they were almost laughable. She noted, “So I just laugh when I read that we don’t live together anymore, he’s having multiple affairs in Canada, and he’s gay. Go, Harry F Hamlin!”

Lisa Rinna Says Trust Keeps Her Marriage Strong Despite Affair Rumors (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and share two daughters together, Delilah and Amelia. Throughout the years, the couple has often spoken about the importance of independence and trust in maintaining their long-lasting relationship.

According to Rinna, that trust is one of the key reasons the rumors have never caused serious problems between them. The actress, known for films like Mommy Meanest, explained that she and Hamlin have built a relationship that is grounded in mutual respect and confidence.

She emphasized that jealousy has never been an issue in their marriage and that neither of them feels the need to constantly monitor the other’s actions. She added, “I don’t ever worry about Harry. I am not jealous. He’s not jealous. I always thought [the affair rumors were] so strange because that was certainly not something I ever even contemplated.

I would be shocked if I found out he was having an affair.” For Rinna, the persistence of such rumors is simply a reflection of how celebrity culture often thrives on conflict and scandal. Rather than letting the gossip affect her, she says she prefers to laugh it off and focus on the relationship she and Hamlin have built over the years.

