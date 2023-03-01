Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle of making a phone call that caused him to lose his TV job: ‘I stand by that statement’

Piers Morgan is back at it. The Fox Nation host, who has made it a point to criticize Meghan Markle, offered her as an example of modern-day cancel culture. While cancel culture isn’t ideal (accountability is), it appears that the TV broadcaster feels compelled to mention her name whenever feasible.

Morgan and Brian Kilmeade were discussing a Rolling Stone op-ed in support of cancel culture when he decided to tell his side of the story after leaving Good Morning Britain when he doubled down on his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. “I loved the show — we tripled the ratings in five years. It was on fire, the show,” he shared.

“And then the Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon aired. I said, ‘I thought it was all a lot of nonsense and dangerous, nasty nonsense.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she read me a weather report.’ I stand by that statement. I think it’s aged pretty well.”

He went on to claim she contacted “the boss of my company, ITV — a big network in the U.K.” in order to get him fired. “She says, ‘You’ve got to fire him for not believing me. It’s racist.’ So they basically put me in a position where either I apologize publicly to Meghan Markle for just [not] believing her lies, or I had to leave, so I decided to leave,” he continued. Morgan seemed to have forgotten about the global outrage that was a part of his on-air rant at the time.

Meghan’s lawyers neither confirmed nor denied that a complaint had been filed against Morgan, but the stories never mentioned her desire to have him fired. It is a distinct point that has yet to be identified by a neutral party.

There were 41,000 complaints against Morgan at the time, and his co-host Alex Beresford even called him out on the air. He seemed to be forgetting certain crucial details in this story, which led to his cancelation. That is why an accountability culture is critical.