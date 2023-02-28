Meghan Markle flees to Caribbean amid coronation controversy: “Harry is considering this”

Even Meghan is getting frustrated with waiting to find out if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6 or not.

According to sources close to the Sussexes, they have not decided whether or not to return to the UK for the historic festivities. Buckingham Palace is expected to send out invitations very soon. Sources feel that neither Harry, 38, nor Charles, 74, will be able to mark “yes” on the royal RSVP card.

“Harry has said he wants an apology from his father and his brother,” a well-placed insider tells New Idea. “So far, that has not been forthcoming. Charles equally, does not want to give one and would quite prefer it if Meghan wasn’t there at all – but he does want his son by his side on the most important day of his life. They are at a stalemate.”

Meghan is not pleased with the situation. New Idea recognizes that her husband of nearly five years is bearing the brunt of her dissatisfaction. Meghan thinks the whole thing is incredibly selfish, and [blames] both Charles and even partially Harry,” tells the source.

“She understands that her husband is being noble and trying to appease her, but everyone seems to forget that there’s an innocent pawn in all of this – little Archie.” On the same day as his grandfather’s coronation, the couple’s son turns four. According to sources, preparations for a celebration have been put on hold as Harry reconsiders his future.

(Geety)

According to reports, the palace is planning a “Harry in a Hurry” plot, in which the Duke of Sussex would fly in and out of the wedding without his wife, son, and daughter Lilibet, 1. “Harry is considering this, as he does feel duty-bound to be there, even if it does mean missing Archie’s birthday,” says the source.

“He’s torn though, because Meghan had all these grand plans of a star-studded birthday bash, now that Archie is old enough to remember his parties. She isn’t happy that he may miss such a special occasion.” In true Meghan form, she’s already got a plan B.

“If Harry goes off to London, Meghan won’t be sitting around idle, baking cupcakes with her mum and having a small celebration,” says the source. “Instead, why not take Doria and the children on a mini-break to somewhere like the Caribbean? She thinks that threatening to take off with the kids will force Harry to stick around.”

If Meghan goes ahead with her plan, insiders claim she would not spare on spending when she takes the kids to St. Barts, her favorite tropical vacation spot. “She loves its stunning blue waters, white sands, and French flavor. She can’t think of anything better than celebrating Archie in such a beautiful place. She only hopes that Harry feels the same way.”