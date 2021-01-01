Why Kate Middleton’s ‘red-to-toe’ dressing is seriously flattering for festive wear

Kate Middleton is the queen of show-stopping monochrome dressing and has pretty much worn every colour under the sun at this stage.

While blue and green have been highly popular colours in her sartorial wheelhouse, the Duchess of Cambridge recently debuted a flattering colour strategy that’s timeless but is also especially perfect for the Christmas season.

The 39-year-old royal looked ravishing in red to give a keynote speech for the launch of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign by The Forward Trust, Ant McPartlin was also co-hosting and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett stepped out in one of her most impressive looks yet.

While Kate’s latest ensemble was lined with designer items, from her red pleated Christopher Kane skirt to her cosy cashmere Ralph Lauren turtleneck (her tan brown leather pointed-toe heels were also by the US luxury label), there are style pointers to glean from it that won’t break the bank.

That being, rocking a full-red ensemble at any given opportunity. Yes, it’s a colour traditionally associated with the festive season but as the royal demonstrated it is an exciting and elegant hue that can work for any type of occasion.

While going for an all-over colour may be a bit daunting there are many positives to taking the leap as not only will it help elongate your body but the result is a very polished look as well.

Joyful colours were passionately embraced by fashion designers all around the world last season and the trend has very much continued into autumn.

Just because you have a more formal occasion doesn’t mean you have to tone things down either, just opt for neutral accessories like Kate has.

For a party-ready ensemble, matching accessories in clashing tones will be fabulous and fun, pink and red has been a fashion favourite mash-up for seasons now or take a leaf out of Meghan Markle’s book and turn heads wearing purple and red.

When it comes to finding the right shade for your complexion if you’ve fair skin, reds with a pinkier undertone will be perfect for you, so think ruby and shades of berry.

Medium skin tones, enviously, have the pick of the lot really. Whereas if you’ve olive skin or darker skin, then reds with an orange undertone will look absolutely beautiful on you.

Another fashionable famous face to wear the stunning seasonal shade recently was Victoria Beckham, as she staked her claim for the return of the 00’s body con in a sultry asymmetrical dress in New York City.

The fashion designer went for more daring colour-blocking channelling traffic light dressing that could stop traffic, and people, in their tracks.