Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend Earth shot Prize Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton will walk the ‘green carpet’ at Earth shot Prize Awards Ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace, as confirmed by Kensington Palace, via Hello Magazine. Kate Middleton has also been called in for special work at the award ceremony.

The ceremony will witness performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Yemi Alade, and KSI. According to Town and Country Magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge will be one of the presenters at the award show including Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, David Oyelowo, Mo Salah, among others. Hello Magazine notes that Sir David Attenborough will also be present at the award ceremony to share his take on the importance of skilfully tackling environmental challenges.

For the unversed, The Earth shot Prize was launched by the Duke of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation in October 2020. With the help of the initiative, Prince William aims at making “maximum positive personal contribution” so that he could tell his children that he did his bit for the Earth and the environment.

In a documentary series about the Prize, via Town and Country, Prince William noted, “Our planet is now in a crisis. Its delicately-balanced systems are becoming more and more unstable with every passing year. So for the sake of future generations, let’s act now.”

The winners this year have been confirmed to receive £1 million each to expand their innovation which will further benefit the environment. The official statement from the Kensington Palace has noted that the event “will be a celebration of the natural world,” which will focus on impacting the environment in a positive way.

Take a look at the official post of Earth shot Prize introducing the performance lineup: