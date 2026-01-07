Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalize their Divorce; the future of their $282 million property empire comes into focus

Nicole Kidman (58) and Keith Urban (57) have officially completed their divorce, coming to an agreement to divide their global property empire, which is valued at an astonishing $282 million. As per the settlement, which was disclosed in court documents acquired by the Daily Mail, their real estate will be divided in a way that satisfies both parties, with each retaining what they already possess.

Among the notable aspects of their remarkable portfolio are at least six apartments located within the same high-rise building that overlooks the iconic Sydney Harbour. Additionally, there are properties such as a luxurious duplex in Manhattan, a home in Beverly Hills, a mansion in Nashville, and an expansive estate located in Australia’s Southern Highlands.

It is clear that the ex-partners co-own a significant part of their portfolio, with most assets acquired after their marriage in 2006, The US Sun reports. In May 2023, reports emerged that Hollywood star Nicole, who is homegrown, had acquired her sixth apartment in the upscale Landmark Latitude complex located in Milsons Point on the North Shore.

The actress from Big Little Lies purchased the stylish three-bedroom property for a staggering $7.7 million. With the acquisition, Nicole and Keith, who hold properties under various company names, increased their total in the building to $27.5 million.

In 2009, the former couple purchased a 21st-floor apartment measuring 420 square meters for nearly $6 million. After three years, they purchased the slightly smaller, 380-square-metre apartment next to theirs for a reported price of $7 million, Page Six reports.

In 2011, they purchased a 19th-floor apartment for $2.68 million, which Kidman initially utilized as a home office. In 2008, two years after their marriage, the chart-topping singer-songwriter and Oscar-winner purchased a 20-room mansion in Nashville for $4.89 million.

That same year, Keith and Nicole bought the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Beverly Hills for $6.77 million. Kidman and Urban purchased a designer duplex in Manhattan for $13.53 million in 2010. They bought a two-bedroom apartment in Tribeca, New York, for $5.3 million in 2020.

After two years of marriage, Kidman and Urban purchased a large property in the Southern Highlands of NSW. Set on 45 hectares and known as Bunya Hill at Suttons Forest, 145km from Sydney, this stunning six-bedroom property is now estimated to be valued at $12 million.

In September, Nicole and Keith had separated after a 19-year marriage and had two children together. They officially completed their divorce and entered into a settlement agreement on Tuesday, just three months after the actress initiated the process to end their 19-year marriage.

In her divorce petition filed on September 30, Kidman (58 years old) mentioned irreconcilable differences. The couple has consented to relinquish all rights to spousal and child support, with each parent covering their own legal expenses.

The divorce decree – which the actress pointed out was finalized on September 6 before the petition was filed – guarantees that all property, including household furniture and appliances, vehicles, bank accounts, investments, and personal items, is divided to the satisfaction of both parties, with each retaining what they already possess.

According to the parenting plan, Kidman will spend 306 days a year with their children, Sunday Rose, aged 17, and Faith, aged 14. Urban, who is 58, will have them for 59 days—specifically ‘every other weekend’—thus making Kidman the primary custodian.

Even though both parents reported monthly earnings of over $100,000, the court has ruled that no child support will be provided, in accordance with the agreement of both parties. Moreover, the final decree affirms the permanent waiver of all claims for alimony and spousal support, with any outstanding court costs to be equally divided between the ex-partners.

Although there has been speculation, it is not confirmed whether the couple had a prenup. Nevertheless, the documents imply that Kidman and Urban worked through all the details with their lawyers in a friendly manner, steering clear of any formal discovery or questioning.

