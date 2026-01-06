South Carolina Woman stabbed boyfriend on New Year’s Day and then made unprompted incriminating comments about the violence

A South Carolina woman is being held without bond after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during the early hours of New Year’s Day and later made several unsolicited remarks that investigators described as telling.

Robin Todd, 53, faces one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight at a home on Logan Avenue in Hartsville, a small town roughly 70 miles northeast of Columbia. Officers responded to a 911 call and arrived to find the victim outside the residence, holding his chest, according to a police report obtained by WBTW.

Police noted they recognized the man from “previous law enforcement encounters.” The victim allegedly told officers that his girlfriend had stabbed him.

When officers attempted to make contact at the residence, Todd allegedly refused to cooperate. According to a police report cited by WMBF, officers knocked on the door several times, but Todd did not come outside.

“Go on somewhere, I am not coming out,” she allegedly said. Authorities say Todd then turned off the lights inside the house. Police were eventually able to gain entry and found her lying in bed. She was taken into custody without further incident. After complaining of pain, officers transported her to a nearby hospital.

It was there, police say, that Todd made unprompted statements that drew attention. According to the report, she asked officers, “If I stabbed him, did you find any blood?” She then allegedly added, “If I did stab him, he wasn’t supposed to be at my house anyway.”

The officer who authored the report challenged that claim, writing that in prior encounters, Todd had acknowledged allowing the man to stay at the home and that he even possessed a key to the residence.

Court records indicate the case has not yet appeared on the Darlington County Court System public docket. However, records show Todd has an extensive criminal history, with more than two dozen cases or charges filed against her since 2015.

Todd is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Authorities confirmed she is being detained without bond as the investigation continues.

