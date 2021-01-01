Kate Middleton meets niece Lili on FaceTime

There is nothing like the excitement of a new baby to bring a family together, and it appears that the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s darling daughter, Lilibet, is doing just that.

After the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she “can’t wait” to meet her new niece at the G7 Summit on June 11, Prince Harry reached out to his sister-in-law.

“Kate publicly speaking so warmly about her happiness of Lili’s arrival and her excitement to meet her on Zoom really tugged at Harry’s heartstrings,” a source tells New Idea.

While things are still tense with his older brother, Prince William, Harry has always had a soft spot for Kate.

So, after hearing her kind words, he got in touch and offered to introduce Lili to her ‘Aunty Kate’ on FaceTime.

During the summit, Kate said: “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Harry reportedly reached out to Kate via text message to announce Lili’s arrival on June 4.

New reports also claim the couple have shared a picture of Lili on the royals’ WhatsApp group, where family members stay in touch.

Meanwhile, other sources say Meghan has been “reluctant” to introduce Lili to Kate, as she “isn’t her biggest fan”.

Still, the Duchess of Cambridge is adamant that she wants to repair things.

“Kate hates being caught in this family feud,” adds the source.

“She feels that while Meghan and Harry have behaved in a disappointing manner, a family is only strong when it’s united, not divided.”