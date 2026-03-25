Idaho woman fell asleep after allegedly shooting man in leg

An Idaho woman is facing a felony charge after authorities say she shot a man in the leg during an argument while the two were drinking together at a home in Challis.

Diane Wetherbee, 65, has been charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday night shooting. A judge has also ordered her to have no contact with the alleged victim.

According to court documents obtained by East Idaho News, Wetherbee and the man were drinking at the residence when an argument broke out between them. During the dispute, the man allegedly handed Wetherbee a .380 pistol and challenged her to use it.

Investigators said the man later told police he had “told her to shoot him” during the argument. Authorities allege Wetherbee then fired the gun, striking him in the leg. After the shooting, police say Wetherbee went upstairs to a bedroom and fell asleep.

Another person who was inside the home at the time told investigators he did not witness the incident but heard a single gunshot. The man later discovered the victim had been shot and contacted authorities.

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Deputies responded to the home at about 11:23 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they reportedly found Wetherbee asleep inside the residence. She was taken into custody at the scene.

According to court documents, the .380 pistol believed to have been used in the shooting was found on the bedroom floor. Investigators also reported seeing puddles of blood near the weapon.

Authorities said additional blood was discovered during a search of the home, including a pair of boots stained with blood near the back door of the residence, East Idaho News reported.

Police allege Wetherbee admitted to shooting the man while she was being transported to the Custer County Jail following her arrest. The victim’s condition has not been publicly detailed in court records cited in the reports.

Wetherbee was being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show a judge issued a no-contact order on Thursday requiring Wetherbee to stay away from the victim while the case proceeds. If convicted of the aggravated battery charge, Wetherbee could face up to 15 years in prison under Idaho law.

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