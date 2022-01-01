Meghan Markle’s Alleged ‘Queen Bee’ Behavior Led To Clashes With Royals, Staff: Royal Expert

Meghan Markle allegedly found herself at odds with palace staff and the royal family due to her “queen bee” behavior, a royal expert has claimed.

Author and Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl claimed in a recent interview with True Royalty TV’s “The Royal Beat” that the Duchess of Sussex believed she was going to be the “queen bee” of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry.

However, Nicholl, who recently released her new book on the British royal family, “The New Royals,” claimed that Markle’s alleged behavior led to “personality clashes” between her and members of her staff while she was a working member of the royal family.

Nicholl claimed to have learned from some of Prince Harry and Markle’s former staff, whom she did not name, that the duchess had an intense working style and wanted things to be done as soon as possible, regardless of what time she sent the order.

“I don’t think the fact that [Meghan] sent early morning emails was actually a huge issue because [the King] will send late-night emails as well,” Nicholl was quoted as saying by The Mirror. “But my understanding from the people that I spoke to, many of whom did work for the Sussexes, was that Meghan in particular [would] want everything done now.”

However, things don’t work like that in the palace, and the royal expert claimed that the former “Suits” actress’ alleged behavior caused clashes between her and the staff and royal family.

“She expected an immediacy that went with those dawn emails so that she’d hatch an idea, want it executed by the next day, and didn’t quite get that the Palace worked at a different pace,” Nicholl added. “I think there were culture clashes, there were personality clashes, but I think ultimately, Meghan did want to be queen bee.”

Markle’s lawyers have denied any allegations of her bullying staff. The Times of London royal correspondent Valentine Low also covered Markle’s working relationship with the palace staff in his recently released book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.”

The veteran royal reporter claimed to have been told by an unnamed staff member that Markle allegedly once “spoke particularly harshly at a meeting to a young female member of the team in front of her colleagues.”

After Markle allegedly “pulled to shreds” a plan that the aide had drawn up, the staffer told the duchess that it would be hard to implement a new one, Low wrote.

“If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you,'” the duchess allegedly then told the aide, according to Low.

According to the book, Prince William comforted the staff member and assured her that she was doing a good job, which led her to burst into tears.

Another anonymous aide claimed to Low that Markle called them non-stop for days after the Duchess of Sussex reportedly felt let down by the staffer over an issue.

“You could not escape them. There were no lines or boundaries – it was the last thing at night, first thing in the morning,” the staffer claimed.

In the same book, an unnamed palace source told Low that Markle “thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the U.K.” after marrying into the royal family.

“Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough,” the source continued.