‘It Ends with Us’ legal drama may not be over as Justin Baldoni could finally tell his side

After months of lawsuits, leaked messages, and public fallout tied to It Ends with Us, the legal battle involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may be entering another major phase.

Although part of the dispute involving Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, had been previously settled, the broader legal chaos surrounding the film continues. Lively is still reportedly pursuing damages related to Baldoni’s dismissed $400 million lawsuit, while a separate case involving former publicist Jennifer Abel and PR executive Stephanie Jones has now drawn fresh attention to the controversy.

The latest dispute reportedly centers around messages and emails allegedly linked to claims of a smear campaign against Lively. Those communications have become a major focus of the ongoing legal proceedings and could lead to depositions of Lively, Baldoni, and even Ryan Reynolds.

Justin Baldoni has raised new allegations against Blake Lively as their legal dispute linked to It Ends With Us moves closer to trial (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

According to reports surrounding the case, neither Lively nor Reynolds is eager to testify publicly, though sources claim they would cooperate if required by the court.

One of the biggest developments is that there reportedly is no gag order preventing either side from speaking publicly about the situation. That means Baldoni could legally discuss his version of events if he chooses, potentially shifting public perception after months of speculation surrounding the film’s troubled rollout.

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What began as anticipation surrounding It Ends with Us has increasingly transformed into one of Hollywood’s most closely watched legal and public relations battles, with the off-screen fallout now drawing almost as much attention as the movie itself.

And with testimony still potentially on the table, the situation may be far from finished.