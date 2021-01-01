6 Steps to Blow Dry Curly Hair

Women with curly or permed hair are often confused about how they should blow dry it after using a shampoo. If you are blow-drying your curly hair without having the correct knowledge about managing your curls, you are inviting more trouble by making them frizzier. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you to decode this simple procedure and blow-dry your curly hair to perfection.

Read Also: 4 Hair Treatments At Home You Should Try Out

Remove excess water and moisture from your wet hair

Do not make the mistake of using a blow dryer directly on your wet hair. Once you have finished showering, step out and gently squeeze out excess water from your hair.

Then dab a towel on your hair so that extra moisture is absorbed. Ready your hairdryer only once your hair is free of as much moisture as possible.

Apply your desired hair product

Whether you use hair gel, mousse, serums, or anti-frizz sprays, apply the pre-blow dry product you use on your hair before you start the hair drying process. You can try using a few serums that are specifically designed for curly hair.

Use the diffuser attachment on your hair dryer

A diffuser is one of the many attachments that come with a hairdryer. For curly hair, using a diffuser is better than using the hair dryer’s regular attachment as it helps in maintaining the softness of curls by reducing direct airflow on hair and the scalp.

It also prevents frizzing. After you attach the diffuser, switch on your blow dryer on low fan speed with medium to high heat setting. Softly part one thick section of you curls and keep the diffuser as close to the roots as possible.

If you keep it far away from your scalp, your curls will start frizzing out and your hair will become unmanageable. It should take about thirty to forty seconds to finish one section of your curls to dry out. Finish all the sections of your hair similarly.

Let your hair stay put

Once your hair is dry, don’t follow your intuition and start running your hands through your hair to enjoy your curls. Hair experts say that it is essential to let your curls cool down before you touch them. Let your dried hair stay put until they completely lose the heat of the blow dryer.

Add volume to your curls

Flip your hair upside down and massage your scalp in circular motions. This will allow your curls to bounce and it will give them volume. Flip them back again and repeat this twice or thrice until your curls get the bounce you want them to.

Add finishing touches

Apply a generous dab or spray of any post-blow dry hair product that you prefer to use so that you can keep your curls bouncy all day long. If you are using a styling gel, make sure that you dab it on your palms and cup your hands in your hair as you apply it. If you start running your fingers though your hair to apply a hair product, you will straighten out your curls.