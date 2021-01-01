Womenz Magazine

Justin Bieber’s life with Hailey Baldwin ‘is so much better’ in this adorable picture

The love bird [Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin] who had been recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary. The best thing about the look they are in the newlywed phase.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Canadian pop star upload the image in which the Bieber and Hailey can be seen serving collective goals while packing on the PDA. And the picture was just clicked before boarding an aeroplane but it was on clear where they were gone.

Life with u is so much better,” he captioned his post.

While Hailey can be donning a white crop top with a pair of black shorts and black hoodie, Justin keeps it casual with a grey oversized pullover and shorts.

Many celebrities commenting on the post and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner sends love saying, “cuties !!!!!!” [sic]

