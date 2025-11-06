Michelle Obama Shares How She’s Preparing Daughters Malia and Sasha to Thrive on Their Own

Michelle Obama has shared a heartfelt reflection on the wisdom of her late mother, Marian Robinson, and how those lessons continue to guide the way she raises her own daughters.

Speaking at People Inc.’s event in New York City on November 5 to promote her new book The Look, the former first lady opened up about her mother’s influence and the deep impact of her passing. Robinson died in 2024 at the age of 86.

Michelle, 61, revealed that her mother had been preparing her and her brother, Craig Robinson, for her death since they were children — a lesson she only fully understood after becoming a parent.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“What she was really saying was, ‘I love you, but you’ll be okay without me,’” Michelle told the audience. “That’s what I tell my girls now. You don’t need me. You know everything you need to know to be successful.”

Michelle and former President Barack Obama share two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24. She said she now sees echoes of her mother’s approach in her own parenting, focusing on independence, resilience, and confidence.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

She also described one of her mother’s final reflections, a quiet yet powerful moment they shared near the end of her life. “As we were watching TV, she just looked over at me and said, ‘Wow, that was quick,’” Michelle recalled.

When she asked what her mother meant, Robinson replied softly, “Life.” “That moment stuck with me,” Michelle said. “Even after a full, beautiful life, you’re never really ready. It made me realize I want to be present. Right here, right now.”

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The Becoming author reflected that turning 60 earlier this year has deepened her desire to live with purpose and clarity. “If I’m lucky, I’ll have 30 good summers left,” she said. “So I want to make this next chapter exactly how I want it to be.”

Throughout her talk, Michelle spoke with gratitude for her mother’s steady influence, describing her as the foundation of their family. Robinson, who famously lived in the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency, was known for her grounded, nurturing presence and for helping raise the couple’s young daughters.

Michelle’s reflections offered an emotional look at how her mother’s legacy continues to shape her life — a reminder, she said, that strength and love often come from the simplest lessons passed down between generations.