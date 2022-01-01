Britney Spears soaks up the sun, enjoys a n*de swim while on vacation

Britney Spears was completely naked in a swimming pool this week, and it’s been caught on camera. The 40-year-old pop princess is currently living her best life as she enjoys a sun-drenched vacation with hubby-to-be Sam Asghari, and one photo has been turning heads.

Posting for her 40.3 million Instagram followers while showing her sense of fun, the Toxic singer shared selfies from a sun-drenched beachfront pool and with her assistant Victoria Asher, and she even admitted that she was totally butt naked.

Britney Spears gives vacation updates naked from a pool

Sharing three shots, Spears posed with her pouty lips and gave serious sass while wearing tortoise-rimmed sunglasses. The Grammy winner was chest-to-chest with her bestie. While Vicky donned a black bikini, blonde bombshell Britney went for something a little more liberating.

Stripped down to her birthday suit, the Womanizer singer bared her tan and toned shoulders, also offering up hints of her cleavage. Spears has arguably been showing more skin as of late via her bikini posts, many of which appear taken by personal trainer fiancé Sam Asghari.

In the second photo, Britney was seen semi-straddling Vicky, with the closing shot of seeing her plant a cute kiss on her assistant’s cheek. Taking to her caption, the former rival to Christina Aguilera admitted she was in the nude, writing:

“Yep 👍🏻 … me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby 👶🏼 !!!! BAHAHAHAHA 💋💋💋🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ 🙈🙈🙈🙈🌹🌹🌹🌹😳😳😳😳😳 🙈🙈🙈🙈🌹🌹🌹🌹😳😳😳😳😳 !!!!” The post has now topped 890,000 likes.

Britney Spears is rediscovering life

The singer, now free after 13 years of conservatorship, has been teasing a tell-all book of late. She’s also been opening up on healing and rediscovering herself after years under the grip of dad Jamie Spears.

“Yes … I think the cure in finding one’s self is the ability to allow yourself to let go … be human … make mistakes … fall down … have food come out of your nose because you were so alive you ate too fast 😂 … THAT IS LIVING ☀️ !!!” she recently told fans, adding: “I have been so guarded the way my life has been the last 3 years … it’s been hard because when I start to really understand my real value … it just gets harder because I’ve been kept from that,” she wrote in another Instagram post.