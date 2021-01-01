Meghan Markle to executive produce animated Netflix series ‘Pearl’

Markle, the American Duchess of Sussex, is set to partner with a team of award-winning producers and filmmakers for “Pearl.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is executive producing an animated series for Netflix as part of a multi-year deal between the streaming service and Archewell Productions, the company she founded with Prince Harry.

Pearl will depict “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history,” according to Deadline.

Markle is set to partner with producers David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan.

Archewell — which Markle and Harry founded in 2020 — will create scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features, and children’s programming for the streaming giant.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Markle said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Archewell is an organization that includes the production company Archewell Audio and the Archewell Foundation Fund.