Ivanka Trump’s Latest Legal Move May Indicate How She’s Trying to Create Distance From Her Family in NYC Fraud Case

Along with her father, Donald Trump, and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump is making every effort to escape the legal bind she is in. By dismissing the attorneys she shared with her brothers to defend them in the New York lawsuit involving the Trump Organization’s alleged fraud, the 41-year-old former advisor to the White House took a risky decision.

According to Forbes, she will now be represented in court by Bennet Moskowitz of the firm Troutman Pepper, and according to the New York Post, he is expected to pursue “a different defense strategy” for her. According to Forbes, Ivanka’s former lawyer’s request for a trial adjournment on March 6 was the first sign the Trump family had that she was separating herself from them.

Due to Ivanka’s contention that the allegations made by New York Attorney General Letitia James do not relate to her position with the Trump Organization, the court documents also attempted to place the blame on her siblings. “There is not a single allegation in the lawsuit that Ms. Trump produced, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements, either directly or indirectly.

The lawsuit asserts that other people were in charge of such responsibilities, according to the records. The attorney general is requesting a $250 million restitution from Ivanka for “fraudulently inflating the value of assets” in order to get “favorable loans and tax benefits,” according to the New York Post. Ivanka wants to get out of this predicament and avoid having to pay this.

Ivanka has made a concerted effort to live a more quiet life since leaving Donald Trump’s administration, but she keeps returning to the public eye due to the family’s ongoing legal issues. The trial will still start in October as planned.