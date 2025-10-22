Florida Crocodile Found Shot and Speared in the Head Rescued in Key Largo

A wounded American crocodile found in the Florida Keys with a spear stuck in its head has been rescued and is now being cared for at Zoo Miami. When veterinarians examined her, they made another shocking discovery — a bullet lodged right between her eyes.

Ron Magill, communications director at Zoo Miami, told the Miami Herald that the injured reptile was finally captured in Key Largo on Monday night and brought to the Miami-Dade facility early Tuesday morning.

Zoo experts are now focused on helping the croc heal so that, once she’s strong enough, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) can release her back into the wild.

(Zoo Miami)

The eight-foot-long female was first spotted around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 101 in Key Largo, visibly injured with a spear protruding from the back of her head. At first, FWC officers couldn’t catch her, but after two days of trying, they finally managed to safely capture her on Monday.

Once she arrived at Zoo Miami, a team led by Dr. Gwen Myers removed the spear on Tuesday. That’s when they found the bullet wound — a shocking second injury that, thankfully, wasn’t life-threatening. “The crocodile was administered fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication and is currently resting and recovering,” said Cindy Castelblanco, the zoo’s director of marketing and communications, in an email statement.

Veterinarians estimate the croc is about 10 or 11 years old. According to the National Park Service, American crocodiles in the wild can live between 50 and 70 years, meaning this one is still fairly young.

Officials aren’t yet sure whether the poor animal was shot and speared on the same day or in separate incidents. Either way, the attack has sparked outrage and an investigation.

The FWC is now on the hunt for whoever is responsible, saying it’s illegal to harm or harass American crocodiles since they are federally protected. Killing one is considered a third-degree felony, which can mean up to five years in prison.

These reptiles were once on the brink of extinction in Florida, with populations dropping to just a few hundred by the 1970s. Thanks to decades of conservation work, their numbers have bounced back, and now more than 2,000 are believed to be living across the state.

Unlike alligators, which have a reputation for aggression, American crocodiles are generally more reserved and shy. Attacks on people are very rare, though small pets near canals and waterways can sometimes fall victim.

The FWC is asking for the public’s help in finding whoever attacked the croc. Anyone with photos, videos, or information about the incident can call 888-404-3922. Tips can be anonymous, and there’s a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

For now, the resilient croc is resting comfortably under the care of Zoo Miami’s team, who are doing everything they can to help her recover and one day swim free again.