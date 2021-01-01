Meghan Markle and kids may virtually join Prince Harry and William to pay homage to Diana

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge, may join Prince Harry and Prince William to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana at the special event of unveiling her statue on Thursday (July 1).

The statue of the Princess of Wales has arrived at Kensington Palace ahead of its official unveiling. It has reportedly been stored in a box on the ground at the palace.

The mom-of -two, who did not travel to UK with her hubby, will reportedly join him via Zoom at the heart-wrenching ceremony of Kensington Palace.

The Duchess had to remain in the US for taking care of their children due to crisis to his trip to London. She is reportedly willing to honour the Harry’s late mom.

The special ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry and William will both be in attendance, in their first joint engagement since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April. They would also share words to defuse tension and regain the trust of each other to strengthen their relationship.

On the other hand, the Queen has reportedly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by inviting them to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly responded positively and accepted the invitation to join the Royal family at Trooping the Colour and the Queen’s official birthday parade in London next summer.