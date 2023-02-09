What Jennifer Lopez told Ben Affleck during tense Grammys moment: lip reader shows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s heated confrontation at the 2023 Grammys has gone viral! Since their heated exchange at the awards ceremony was caught on camera, they’ve become fodder for memes and a talking point everywhere.

Ben’s worried face is now going viral on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok when Jennifer snaps at him in the viral video. A lip reader has now revealed what happened between the two. Jennifer appeared to be telling her husband Ben to make more of an effort to appear nice and motivated.

WHAT DID JLO TELL BEN AFFLECK IN GRAMMYS VIRAL VIDEO?

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the Grammy Awards, taking the stage to present the night’s first award, Best Pop Vocal Album. Harry Styles got it for his album Harry’s House. She and her husband Ben Affleck sat in the front row. In one of the video clips, Grammys host Trevor Noah is seen doing his thing as a couple appears to be arguing.

According to DailyMail, a lipreader transcribed the couple’s discussion. According to the lipreader, JLo told Ben, “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.” Ben Affleck was said to have responded “I might,” per the interpreter.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Ben was up working on some projects before the awards show. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source said. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.”

The source continued, “Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together. She knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time.”

BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT DECODES…

Page Six also asked a body language interpreter to see their take on the situation. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” body language expert Judi James explains.

She added, “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s whisper looks much more firm and knee-jerk, though. Her head whipped around to suggest what he had said shocked her. One of her hands grabbed her own knee while the other clutched Ben’s leg in what looked like a control gesture. As she speaks, she seemed to tap on the chest with the back of her hand, which looks like a reproachful checking gesture rather than a passionate one.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. Surprisingly, they married again on August 21 at Ben’s house in Georgia. Their wedding was attended by their friends and family. Colin Cowie, an interior designer and event planner, prepared the weekend-long event, with lifestyle expert Jay Shetty presiding at the ceremony. The wedding was attended by celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo.