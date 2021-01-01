9 Great Tips to Maintain a Toned Body

Having a toned body is what everyone desires! It is a goal almost everyone strives to achieve. Having a good body has a different meaning for everyone. It might mean fitting into your favorite ”dress”, being ready and participating in an endurance run, or simply getting your body into a healthier condition after a health problem. Here are some ways you can maintain your toned body and live your life to the fullest!

Stay flexible

If you don’t have much time for exercise, try to incorporate something that will help maintain your flexibility. A twenty-minute jogging and walking routine should do the trick. You can also add a little stretching to prepare the muscles which have become dormant for a while. It is important that you follow exercises that will help you with your flexibility. It will add years to your life.

Always keep an older picture as a reminder

Keep a picture of your old self at hand. This will encourage you to keep up with your daily exercise routine and ensure that you do not backtrack. Remind yourself of the targets you wish to achieve by using a picture of the old you as an incentive.

Eat small meals

Eat 8-10 small meals a day. When we eat often, our metabolism speeds up, and burns more calories. We also think better, have less stress and laziness and feel more energetic. Since our bodies can utilize only so many calories at one time, eating more often and in smaller portions is the only way you can maintain your body.

Avoid sweets and artificial sweeteners

There are some kinds of food and drinks which we should avoid, as consuming excess of these will trigger fat accumulation. If you want to maintain yourself, avoid consumption of fluids containing artificial sweeteners.

Keep a stock of healthy food

Purchase fruits, vegetables, whole grains, soups, etc. Keep junk and oily food out of your home so that you won’t get tempted. It is not bad to have it once in a while. But if you stock your home with junk food, you’ll end up eating them in frequent intervals of time. Instead, keep healthy food which helps you stay fit.

Write down what you eat

Make a habit of creating a list of all the things you eat as well as when you eat them. With that list you will easily learn what kind of food stuff are unnecessary. You will find yourself more conscious about each food choice you are making, and you will begin to consume healthier meals.

Indulge in adequate exercise

If you really want to maintain your toned body the way it is, the most effective and efficient way is to exercise. The exercise may be in the form of brisk walking, swimming, jogging, yoga, sports and much more. The only way to burn your daily fat is by doing adequate and regular exercise. Make it a habit of doing it regularly without fail.

Stay hydrated

Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water every day. It keeps you hydrated and makes you avoid eating unnecessarily. It is a great way to keep off excessive calories from your body. Drinking water will also help you in maintaining your fitness routines.

Read fitness and health books and magazines

Instead of reading cookery books, start reading books that talk about staying healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle. Reward yourself through reading magazines such as ‘Women’s Fitness’, ‘Oxygen’, ‘Women’s Health’, ‘Health and Fitness’, etc.