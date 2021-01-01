7 Reasons Why You Should Worry About Sun Exposure

Though the Earth’s atmosphere blocks a major percentage of the Sun’s harmful radiation, it is still powerful enough to cause damage to your skin and body. So, it becomes extremely important that you avoid unprotected Sun exposure. Here are a few ways how Sun exposure can harm your body.

Sunburn (Erythema)

As a result of excess exposure to the Sun, you may have redness of the skin. This may also lead to pain, peeling of the skin, edema, and blistering.

Skin Cancer

One of the most preventable risk factors for skin cancer is unprotected exposure to Sun’s harmful UV rays. Being the most prominent cancer-causing agent in the environment, UV is responsible for about 90 percent skin cancers.

Melanoma

The most serious form of skin cancer, melanoma is most common among adolescents and young adults. Those who have UV exposure and sunburns, especially during their childhood, are at a higher risk of having this type of cancer.

Premature aging

As UV destroys collagen and the connective tissue beneath the top layer of the skin, it speeds up the skin’s ageing process. As a result, you get wrinkles, liver spots, and thick, leathery skin.

Actinic keratoses

This is another skin disorder that is caused by over exposure to the Sun. It leads to unwanted growths on the skin. Since your hands, face, the “V” of the neck, etc., are the areas that are usually exposed to the Sun, they are the most susceptible to such type of lesions. So, if you find reddish, raised, rough growths on your body, seek medical help.

Damage to the eye

UV rays increase your chances of having certain cataracts, a form of eye damage which if left untreated can cause blindness. Other eye problems that you may encounter are skin cancer around the eyes, tissue growth that can block vision (pterygium), and degeneration of the macula.

Damage to your immune system

Studies show that excess exposure to UV radiation hampers the proper functioning of your body’s immune system and your skin’s natural defenses.