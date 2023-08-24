Womenz Magazine

Meghan Markle Faces Criticism Over Royal Rift; Prince Harry’s Trustworthiness Questioned

by Alex Williams
Harry and Meghan
Credit: CHRIS JACKSON//GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Markle has come under scrutiny for her perceived distance from the royal family. Royal commentator, Angela Levin, expressed concerns on Sky News Australia about the Duchess of Sussex’s apparent avoidance of addressing her differences with the family, suggesting Meghan desires to be recognized solely for her individuality.

Adding to the speculation surrounding the Sussexes, there have been murmurs of the couple’s potential return to the UK.

However, Levin believes that such a homecoming might not be well-received, particularly by King Charles, who reportedly isn’t keen on seeking their assistance.

In a separate conversation with GN News, Levin, who penned “Harry: Conversations with the Prince”, conveyed a certain mistrust of Prince Harry.

She implied the Duke’s willingness to capitalize on his past struggles with the family, saying, “With Harry, there’s uncertainty over whether personal conversations could be monetized, perhaps through platforms like Netflix.”

Rumors hint that Prince Harry might be considering a solo trip back to the UK, aiming to bridge the gap with his father. Given King Charles’ recent return from a Balmoral vacation, the timing could provide the father and son a chance to reconcile past misunderstandings.

