According to recent studies, a boy was discovered to possess a unique condition wherein he had three of the same reproductive organs. Dr. Shakir, in a study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case, noted, “To our understanding, this is the inaugural documentation of a case of triphallia.”

The rare condition was identified when the young child was brought to the hospital due to swelling in his scrotal area. Upon examination, doctors discerned a small 0.8-inch appendage near the base of his primary organ and another, measuring around 1 centimeter, beneath his scrotal region.

This medical phenomenon, known as supernumerary penises, is an exceptional congenital anomaly, with occurrences estimated at one in 5–6 million live births.

Subsequent investigations deduced that only the main organ was operational. The additional two lacked urethral functionality. Consequently, the decision was made to surgically remove the supplementary organs. The case has garnered significant attention from the medical community since there were no indications of in-utero drug exposure or familial genetic deviations, as cited by the Daily Mail.

Post-surgery, the child from Iraq was released without any complications from the procedure. The report emphasized the unprecedented nature of triphallia, stating, “Such a condition has never been documented in humans. Every case of individuals with extra penises presents distinctively, and no two cases mirror each other. Addressing this is challenging due to the combined medical, ethical, and aesthetic concerns.”

Though triphallia is a novel discovery, cases of diphallia, where individuals have two penises, have historical precedence, with the earliest recorded instance dating back to the 1600s, as mentioned by The Daily Mail. The occurrence rate of diphallia is roughly one in every six million male births in the U.S.

Some associated conditions can include the presence of dual scrotums or anal openings. Generally, in diphallia, the organs are of identical size and situated adjacent to one another. Occasionally, there’s a variation in size with the smaller organ positioned atop the larger counterpart.