Megan Thee Stallion announces split from Klay Thompson amid cheating allegations

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed the end of her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, citing infidelity and a loss of trust as the driving forces behind her decision to end the relationship. The Houston rapper, born Megan Pete, ended things with Thompson after months of public speculation about the state of their romance.

The confirmation came through a representative who spoke to TMZ, delivering a statement that left little room for ambiguity. “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity,” the statement read.

The formal confirmation followed what appeared to be a more raw and unfiltered moment from Megan herself. Shortly before the split was officially announced, she posted on Instagram, which many followers interpreted as a direct reference to the collapse of the relationship.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Cheating… had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'” she wrote, before touching on “mood swings” and raising questions about whether someone could truly be “monogamous.” She signed off the post with a note that suggested she was emotionally exhausted: “I need a REAL break after this one… bye yall.”

The two had been linked since the summer of 2025, though their relationship had never been announced through any formal statement. Instead, it unfolded largely in public view — through appearances together, shared moments on social media, and the kind of incremental visibility that tends to define celebrity relationships in the social media era.

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Over roughly a year, the couple was photographed together at holiday and birthday celebrations, fuelling persistent speculation about how serious things had become. Fans and media alike tracked their appearances closely, filling in the gaps that neither Megan nor Thompson ever officially addressed.

Now that it is over, the split has attracted significant attention not only because of who is involved, but because of how directly Megan chose to address it. Rather than allowing the story to be told through leaks and unnamed sources alone, she stepped forward with both a composed official statement and a far more personal social media post that gave followers a glimpse of what the experience actually felt like.

For Megan, who has navigated considerable public scrutiny over recent years, the message was consistent: her standards in a relationship are firm, and when they are not met, she moves on with peace, clarity, and apparently, a need for a very real break.

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