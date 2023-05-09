Mystery behind why Princess Kate and William were late to Coronation finally explained

Millions tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday. As the couple pulled up in their carriage at Westminster Abbey, many royal fans found themselves asking the same question: Where are William and Kate?

The order of service issued by Buckingham Palace showed that they were supposed to arrive and be seated before Charles and Camilla.

But it seemed things didn’t go to plan, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, arrived after the monarch. Meanwhile, Prince George joined seven other pages of honor and helped his grandfather in the procession.

The official order of service said: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.” But William and Kate could be seen standing behind the King and only taking their seats as he was already walking into the church.

It also meant that the camera panned in to capture the King and Queen rather awkwardly waiting in their carriage for five minutes. Royal biographer Omid Scobie, one of the authors behind Finding Freedom, believes the delay may have been down to Wales’ children.

He wrote in Harper’s Bazaar: “The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly.

“In fact, apart from Prince William and Princess Kate joining the procession late (children were to blame, a source tells me), and Camilla’s ladies in attendance – sister Annabel Elliot, and queen’s companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne – accidentally creating an unfortunate wedgie moment out of her silk Bruce Oldfield dress on the way into the Abbey, very few hitches took place.”

The possible timing blunder was also spotted by keen royal fans, who took to social media to question what may have gone on. One wrote: “Prince William, Kate, and their 2 younger children were supposed to have arrived 5 minutes ahead of him, but instead they were a minute late; so he couldn’t get out of the carriage until Prince William and Kate enter the building.”

Another said: “Commentators said that William & Kate were late and Charles was not pleased.” A third joked: “Best laid plans lol William & Kate are late !! #MercuryRetrograde.” The weekend of festivities has now come to a close, with royals, politicians, and faith leaders taking part in the post-Coronation Big Help Outdrive.

Millions of people across the UK were set to take part in volunteering events today. The scheme was organized by The Together Coalition and partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service, and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.

Some 55,123 events were due to take place, created by 33,228 grassroots and community organizations. Faith communities and activists played a key role as events involving Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, and other groups took place across the country.

William and Kate and their three children, plus the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Royal, were among those who mucked in on the day. Other notable participants included Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In a “family day out volunteering”, George, nine, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, helped renovate a Scout hut in Slough, Berkshire, under the watchful eye of their parents William and Kate. Louis joined his siblings and parents by shoveling dirt, pushing wheelbarrows, and operating a digger.

Edward and Sophie helped at a puppy class for trainee Guide Dogs in Reading, while Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence attended a County Civic Service recognizing local volunteers in Gloucester Cathedral.