Michigan woman sentenced for beating 6-year-old stepson to death over a knocked-over laptop

A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for beating her 6-year-old stepson to death in a hotel room, an act prosecutors described as driven by jealousy and cruelty toward a child she was supposed to protect. Elysa Ella-Ann Kelemen, 34, was convicted last month of first-degree felony murder in the death of Kyron Kelemen.

The Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentencing, with prosecutors making clear they viewed the case as not only an act of violence, but a catastrophic failure of the child welfare system. Kyron had been placed in the custody of his father and stepmother after his birth mother, Angelina Foghino, relinquished him due to her own drug addiction. Foghino later spoke to Detroit WXYZ with visible anguish.

“I didn’t protect him … I feel like I failed him,” she said. What followed were years of missed warnings. In September 2023, Genesee County Children’s Protective Services was notified that Kyron arrived at school with bruises covering his face, including a black eye and a bloodshot eye. A complaint noted his “whole face is still bruised,” with additional bruising on his chest and ribcage.

The following month brought another report of a face full of bruises and broken blood vessels in both eyes. Neither complaint was confirmed. A third, more direct warning came shortly after. “Elysa is physically abusing [Kyron],” one complaint stated. “This is a reoccurring thing.” Despite this, and despite Kyron being removed from his school, he was never taken out of Kelemen’s care.

On January 12, 2024, Kelemen and Kyron were staying in a hotel in Delta Township. Kelemen reportedly admitted that she became angry when the boy knocked over her laptop and knelt on his stomach with her knee. He did not survive. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries to the abdomen and classified the manner of death as homicide.

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At trial, a former friend testified that Kelemen “did not like him,” considered him “stupid,” and “was sick of taking care of him,” according to a courtroom report by Lansing WLNS. The case carried an additional and deeply troubling dimension: Kelemen had previously been investigated after another child in her care died. CPS closed that case, finding no evidence of abuse or neglect.

Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Lloyd did not mince words at sentencing. “Kyron was senselessly murdered by someone who should have protected him,” he said. “His death resulted from the convicted’s actions and from failures within a child welfare system that ignored clear dangers.” “Today’s life-without-parole sentence cannot begin to reflect the harm she caused,” Lloyd added. “It pales in comparison to the suffering Kyron endured.”

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